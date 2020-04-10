Small nonprofits like Missoula Senior Center are struggling

In the last few weeks a very sad reality has become evident to me about our caring, greater Missoula community. During this time of pandemic concerns for each other and the services that hold us together, many large nonprofits are receiving deserved recognition and financial support to keep their operations functioning. However, many small nonprofit services are struggling to survive.
Case in the point, the Missoula Senior Center. Standing for 50 years on Higgins Avenue, we have provided a social activity center for seniors, as well as a reasonably priced hot lunch every weekday.
As a member-driven organization, we have relied on the incomes from our thrift store, building rentals and bingo games to keep our doors open and to help cover the cost of the lunches we provide. Those funds also paid for four staff members and some maintenance, but little improvement to our old building. Every year we have seen that income cover less and less of our costs.
In December of 2019, a financial decision was made by the board of directors to eliminate the administrative staff. All administrative duties were picked up by the board officers under the strong leadership of our president, John Nugent. The work to keep our programs operating was met by our other board members and over 75 volunteers from our membership. They logged in over 2,000 volunteer hours per month.
The year 2020 was beginning to see our finances turn around when the pandemic closed our doors to all social activities. We have never received any direct, ongoing government assistance at any level. We are, however, continuing our mission during this time of crisis and social isolation for the seniors. We still provide any Missoula county senior with a home-style hot meal every weekday.
The drive-up, "grab and go" lunch that many seniors receive is often their major meal of the day. It also makes trips to the grocery store less necessary during this time. The Senior Center realizes just how vital this meal is to many aging community members. On March 30, with a staff of two cooks and three volunteers, over 95 meals went out of our kitchen, including more than a dozen headed for the small community of Clinton.
We acknowledge and appreciate the meal cost supplement and two volunteers that Aging Services has provided us at this time. We also acknowledge and appreciate the financial donations made by our members and a few community members. As we struggle with the maintenance of our building and operation without administrative staff, we hope that the large, caring community of Missoula will consider that small nonprofit organizations like the Senior Center have a mission worthy of their ongoing support.
We have great faith that our 480 members will rise to give us their moral support at this time. Our generation has met many national perils in the past. We will get through this together. Stay well and stay safe.
Kathi Campbell is a past president and volunteer coordinator at the Missoula Senior Center.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.