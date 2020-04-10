Small nonprofits like Missoula Senior Center are struggling

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the last few weeks a very sad reality has become evident to me about our caring, greater Missoula community. During this time of pandemic concerns for each other and the services that hold us together, many large nonprofits are receiving deserved recognition and financial support to keep their operations functioning. However, many small nonprofit services are struggling to survive.

Case in the point, the Missoula Senior Center. Standing for 50 years on Higgins Avenue, we have provided a social activity center for seniors, as well as a reasonably priced hot lunch every weekday.

As a member-driven organization, we have relied on the incomes from our thrift store, building rentals and bingo games to keep our doors open and to help cover the cost of the lunches we provide. Those funds also paid for four staff members and some maintenance, but little improvement to our old building. Every year we have seen that income cover less and less of our costs.

In December of 2019, a financial decision was made by the board of directors to eliminate the administrative staff. All administrative duties were picked up by the board officers under the strong leadership of our president, John Nugent. The work to keep our programs operating was met by our other board members and over 75 volunteers from our membership. They logged in over 2,000 volunteer hours per month.