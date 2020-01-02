Our schoolhouse, along with a post office and a grain elevator, was located out on a sagebrush flat close by the Missouri river in eastern Montana. The little school building reflected the community's attitude toward education, built to last by the men of the community, with even the playground toys constructed of heavy gauge pipe and thick timbers and carrying the memory of our fathers' hands.
The schoolhouse was one large room with a tiny kitchen and bedroom to house the two teachers during the school week. Members of the community hauled water from the river for the cistern and maintained the building.
The schoolhouse doubled as the community social center, where we held our pie socials and card parties — and it also served as a polling place on Election Day. The women would bring coffee and their baked goods specialty and every adult member of the community would show up to perform their electoral duty, usually towards the end of the working day.
In some respects, Election Day was like any other gathering at the schoolhouse, with the adults socializing and ignoring the children's hell-raising as long as it stopped short of bloodshed. However, there tended to be a subdued and respectful air to the proceedings, at least on the part of the grownups. People would stand around talking quietly and drinking their coffee with first one, than the other, slipping off to do their duty, with their absence un-noted and unacknowledged. Politics were not discussed.
Sex, religion and politics were taboo subjects in our community, even in our home. To discuss such controversial and volatile subjects was to risk hard feelings that might damage the fabric of our relationships. We suffered, of course, because of our reticence concerning these subjects, but we knew that we needed one another, that the survival of the community depended upon mutual respect and civility, and that trumped everything else, helping the community through the Great Depression and World War II, droughts and epidemics.
Otherwise, one day a home might burn without neighbors to help fight the fire, a woman might give birth unattended, a bull might low its life away with its leg stuck in a cattle-guard — or a schoolhouse might not be built.