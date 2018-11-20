Dr. Gerry Fairbrother, fellow RESULTS anti-poverty lobbyist in Santa Fe, sent me the following letter, which he has tried unsuccessfully to get published in his hometown:
"On Nov. 11 we just honored the service and sacrifice of our war veterans, especially those who died for our country.
"This is important, but we also need to honor and support our veterans who lived through war. Some of these returning veterans face challenges making ends meet and turn to federal programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) to put food on the table. For low-income veterans, who may be unemployed, working in low-wage jobs or have disabilities, SNAP provides an essential support that enables them to purchase nutritious food for their families. Nationally, almost 1.4 million veterans live in households receiving SNAP. In New Mexico, 12,000 or 8 percent of our veterans received SNAP."
In Montana, with a smaller population than New Mexico, approximately 5,000 veterans get help from SNAP, 6 percent of the total 84,000 Montana veterans. More broadly, 121,000 Montana residents — 12 percent of the state population or 1 in 9 people — qualify for SNAP. Of these 121,000, 71 percent are in families with children and almost 29 percent are in families with members who are elderly or have disabilities.
Our U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines are supporters of anti-poverty programs, including SNAP, that help our veterans and other low-income people. Both senators voted for the Senate version of the Farm Bill which, unlike the House version, doesn't cut SNAP.
We should tell them we appreciate their efforts and urge them and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to press for a final Farm Bill from the House and Senate that keeps the all-important SNAP program in place as it is.