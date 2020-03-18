Social distancing can help save many lives

I am a critical care medicine physician and I support Gov. Steve Bullock’s early and assertive social distancing policies. His early intervention, with only six documented cases, may save the lives of many Montanans.
Social distancing is the only intervention proven to prevent COVID-19-related deaths. And, as a physician likely to be treating these patients (or you), I think that you should support these measures as well.
Closing schools is the necessary first step. Please consider these truths:
1. Coronavirus can live on hard surfaces for up to nine days.
2. Children get coronavirus without significant symptoms and shed high loads of virus.
3. Children go to school with mild or no symptoms.
4. Children change classrooms up to nine times daily, sharing desks and chairs.
5. Children share lunchroom tables and bathrooms without adequate (for coronavirus) sanitation between those interactions.
This means that, on any given day, children at school can amplify your home's exposure to greater than 50, and perhaps greater than 200 people. After school, they come home, bringing with them that exposure. If you have more than one child in school, the risk is even more amplified. These numbers are speculation, but you get the idea.
Now, apply these same principles to restaurants, bars and adults in general. People eat food with their fingers, wipe their mouths, touch the tables and chairs, all in the normal course of a meal. Then they leave, and the table is wiped with a wet rag. This is the same rag that has wiped countless other tables and likely does not have disinfectant. Let your imagination run wild. Please keep these concepts in mind when we eventually have to close bars and restaurants.
This is not usually a problem, actually, since we have robust immune systems. But this year is different. There is a new virus to which none of us has immunity. There is currently no proven-effective antiviral treatment and no vaccine available. Combine that with its capacity to wreak havoc on your breathing, and the idea of going out becomes less appealing.
If we are to succeed in limiting death from this contagious and rapidly spreading virus, we must all embrace early social distancing. It will cost Montanans less lives and money in the long run.