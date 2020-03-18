Social distancing can help save many lives

Now, apply these same principles to restaurants, bars and adults in general. People eat food with their fingers, wipe their mouths, touch the tables and chairs, all in the normal course of a meal. Then they leave, and the table is wiped with a wet rag. This is the same rag that has wiped countless other tables and likely does not have disinfectant. Let your imagination run wild. Please keep these concepts in mind when we eventually have to close bars and restaurants.

This is not usually a problem, actually, since we have robust immune systems. But this year is different. There is a new virus to which none of us has immunity. There is currently no proven-effective antiviral treatment and no vaccine available. Combine that with its capacity to wreak havoc on your breathing, and the idea of going out becomes less appealing.

If we are to succeed in limiting death from this contagious and rapidly spreading virus, we must all embrace early social distancing. It will cost Montanans less lives and money in the long run.

