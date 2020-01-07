At the direction of President Donald Trump, on the morning of Friday, Jan. 3, U.S. forces killed Qasem Soleimani, the 62-year-old commander of Iran’s elite Qods forces and the brain behind the country's military intelligence apparatus, near Baghdad's international airport.
The assassination of Soleimani came amid mounting tensions between the United States and Iran. For months, the Islamic regime in Tehran has been lashing back at the United States, which punished the Iranian government for state-sponsored terrorism by imposing tight sanctions on the country’s economy. These sanctions have paralyzed the Iranian economy, which is suffering from 30% inflation and 12% unemployment.
In response to these sanctions, Iran first shot down an American drone over the Persian Gulf, followed by a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, and an attack on Saudi oil installations. When Washington did not respond militarily to these attacks, the regime in Tehran concluded that Donald Trump was more worried about his re-election and, therefore, would not respond to provocations from Tehran.
Only on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, the Iranian-backed groups in Iraq held a violent protest at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, attempting to attack and burn the heavily fortified compound. The anti-U.S. protest came after the United States attacked sites in Iraq and Syria belonging to an Iranian-backed Iraqi group, which had killed an American contractor in Iraq.
The killing of Soleimani, who was the second-most powerful figure in Iran’s ruling establishment, will result into a dramatic escalation of conflict between Tehran and Washington. The American public should expect a series of retaliatory attacks from Iran against American, Israeli and Saudi targets.
Because the Islamic regime lacks the military capacity and is also teetering on the verge of political collapse, it will not be able to enter into a face-to-face military confrontation with the United States. Instead, any attack by Iran will be waged through the Islamic regime’s many proxies in the region.
In the coming days, the Iranian leadership will also use the death of Soleimani to organize mass demonstrations in support of the unpopular regime in Tehran. Meanwhile, the overwhelming majority of Iranians will quietly applaud the demise of the man whose hands were stained with the blood of hundreds of American military servicemen in Iraq and tens of thousands of Iranians, including those who have been coming to the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities demanding a new government based on democracy and rule of law.
In the ongoing battle between the Islamic regime and millions of anti-government Iranians, Soleimani acted as one of the architects of a systematic policy of torturing and murdering thousands of pro-democracy protesters in Iran. Beyond having a direct hand in repression in Iran and terrorism in Iraq, Soleimani was also responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of Syrians, who were murdered by the Assad regime in Syria, which is backed by Russia and Iran.
Finally, the killing of Soleimani should be viewed as a warning from Washington to America’s allies in Europe that the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the Obama administration is dead and has no chance of being revived and renegotiated as Emmanuel Macron of France and Angela Merkel of Germany had hoped.
U.S. allies in Europe now have to choose between appeasing the dictatorial regime in Tehran, which has whet the appetite of French, German and British companies by allowing them to invest billions of dollars in Iran’s lucrative market, and endangering their alliance with Washington, which has provided them with safety and security at home and abroad.