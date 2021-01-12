Solidarity in the face of hatred

In the days following the violent invasion of our Capitol, the swastika-symbol vandalism of the North Hills peace sign takes on additional, troubling meaning.

Whether the folks who did this realize it or not, the swastika has been a symbol of hate since the Nazi regime of Germany, and it communicates a threat to anyone who is Jewish, LGBT, handicapped, a person of color or an immigrant. It says, "You are not welcome." Messages of hate hurt the ones to whom they are directed, but they also diminish those who express them and all of us.

After last Wednesday's violence in the nation's Capital and this attack in our peace park, we want to be clear that we reject this hate-filled symbol. The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and Har Shalom have come together to issue this statement of solidarity with all oppressed groups and to stand together to say "we stand on the side of justice and love and we will not allow hatred to hurt and divide our community.”