Some cars are safer, but also more dangerous

I recently came upon some statistics that have brought me to a surprising and somewhat disturbing conclusion: I’m driving a dangerous vehicle. And no, it’s not my bicycle. It’s my lovely, comfy and highly safety rated 2016 Subaru Outback.
The numbers came as a “good news/bad news” report on 2018 traffic fatalities from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Those numbers reflect on some interesting unintended consequences of certain vehicle safety improvements.
The good news, in comparing 2018 to 2017, was that fatalities, both in terms of total numbers and as a ratio of vehicle miles traveled, had declined. The bad news (and this is where my Subaru is tangentially tagged) is that there was an increase in hominids outside the vehicle (read: pedestrians and bicyclists) being killed.
Pedestrian deaths rose by 3.4%, while cyclist casualties were up 6.3%. Were there a lot more walkers and bikers out there to be hit? No, not really; by some measures road cycling is in some decline, possibly in reaction to the rising tide of texting drivers. And there wasn’t a significant increase in motoring miles either. So what makes SUVs suspects in the rising number of vulnerable user fatalities?
While coincidence is not causation, it’s notable that SUVs, along with pickups, have become a larger segment of the vehicle population, while the sedan proportion has declined. I expect that’s particularly true in this state and town. But how does that connect with lower overall fatalities while deaths of the vulnerable (lacking steel cage protection) rise?
Well, one significant difference in design is that a pickup or SUV has a blunt “snout” in comparison to the typically lower and more rounded grill of a sedan. When this higher and more vertical front profile collides with a person (vs another vehicle), they are far more likely to be knocked down, thrown under the wheels.
In contrast, victims hit by the lower sedan profile are initially contacted well below the hips and will end typically up on a sloping hood; a generally far safer scenario than winding up underneath a vehicle’s wheels. More “blunt” hits; more deaths of pedestrians and cyclists.
With the heavier SUVs and pickups, there’s an increase in the strength (therefore size) of windshield pillars in order to protect occupants in rollover situations. Unfortunately, these wider pillars act as a greater visual block of smaller-profile travelers — those on foot or bikes. While crash reports seldom note this type of potential visual block, it’s not unreasonable to suggest it could be a factor in collisions where the driver “looked but failed to see” the victim.
Finally, there’s a peculiar phenomenon when seated higher above the street in a larger vehicle. You seem to be going slower than your actual speed; it’s easier to speed without knowing it. This “mind trick” manifested itself in airline pilots when they first began flying 747 jumbo jets. Situated about 20 feet higher than normal above the tarmac, the pilots would “taxi” on the ground at unacceptably high speeds, getting reprimands from controllers.
So, after all these tidbits of information, what do I recommend being done? Well, it’s not to give up driving your SUV or pickup. Hey, I love my Subaru! But it can’t hurt to recognize that certain design characteristics of vehicles that provide more occupant protection makes it advisable to spend a bit more time and care in looking for and operating around the “little people” on (or approaching) the road.
In the immortal words of Peter Parker’s uncle in “Spider-Man”: “With great power comes great responsibility.”
Gene Schmitz is a retired small-business owner and science teacher. He is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. Readers can email him at oped@missoulian.com.