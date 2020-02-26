Some cars are safer, but also more dangerous

I recently came upon some statistics that have brought me to a surprising and somewhat disturbing conclusion: I’m driving a dangerous vehicle. And no, it’s not my bicycle. It’s my lovely, comfy and highly safety rated 2016 Subaru Outback.

The numbers came as a “good news/bad news” report on 2018 traffic fatalities from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Those numbers reflect on some interesting unintended consequences of certain vehicle safety improvements.

The good news, in comparing 2018 to 2017, was that fatalities, both in terms of total numbers and as a ratio of vehicle miles traveled, had declined. The bad news (and this is where my Subaru is tangentially tagged) is that there was an increase in hominids outside the vehicle (read: pedestrians and bicyclists) being killed.

Pedestrian deaths rose by 3.4%, while cyclist casualties were up 6.3%. Were there a lot more walkers and bikers out there to be hit? No, not really; by some measures road cycling is in some decline, possibly in reaction to the rising tide of texting drivers. And there wasn’t a significant increase in motoring miles either. So what makes SUVs suspects in the rising number of vulnerable user fatalities?