Some dare call it treason

That the president does not have the legal or constitutional authority to interfere in state-run election processes makes no difference to the Grifter-in-Chief. As he has done throughout his life, Trump’s approach to challenges of his illegality is “sue me.” A number of states’ attorneys general have already decided to do just that, but given the glacial pace of the nation’s legal system, it’s highly unlikely the issue could be decided before the clock ticks down to November’s election.

How bad is it? Montanans can check the excellent articles by Lee reporter Tom Lutey that the removal of postal equipment began a week after Trump contributor Louis DeJoy became Postmaster General and that “at least two key machines in the state's largest sorting center in Billings” were removed as well as in Great Falls and Missoula. In a fine display of Trumpian “efficiency,” the Postal Union reports that “parts of the dismantled machinery have already been sold as scrap metal” and cannot be returned to service.