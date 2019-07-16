Recently I visited the southern U.S. border to see the situation firsthand. I spent time with U.S. Customs, Border Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration agents. I toured ports of entry and unsecured areas from the air and ground. It was eye-opening. The situation there is nothing less than a crisis.
Throughout Montana, law enforcement officers are increasingly encountering meth. Since at least 2010, the number of meth cases sent to the state crime lab has increased steadily.
We know today’s meth is smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico, where “super labs” produce it in mass quantities, inexpensively and at high purity levels. Once here, meth drives domestic violence, child abuse, theft and other crimes against persons and property. Nearly half of all placements in our foster care system are from situations of parental meth use.
Meth is ravaging lives, families and communities.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, enforcement actions on the southern border in May 2019 were 632% higher than May 2017. Customs encountered more than 140,000 illegal migrants that month alone. That is more than the population of Montana’s largest city crossing the border illegally in one month.
The agencies protecting our borders lack the staff, facilities and authority to address this crisis. To bolster resources on the southern border, Customs has closed inland screening checkpoints and moved resources from the northern border. Both changes reduce their ability to intercept illegal drugs.
The migrant and security crises are linked. Mexican cartels and smugglers are as adept at trafficking people as they are meth. The more migrants flood our southern border, the more resources law enforcement must redirect from screening and security. They have closed immigration checkpoints on highway arterials miles from the border to divert personnel to deal with managing and caring for people. These checkpoints were once instrumental in stopping illegal drugs, but smugglers now have a clear path to anywhere in the U.S. after crossing the border.
Recent federal legislation will bring much-needed resources to the agencies protecting our borders and caring for the thousands of migrants who cross illegally each month, but more must be done. Congress and the president need to break the gridlock and work toward reforming our immigration system to address the weaknesses and loopholes in U.S. law, and the unsecured portions of our border with Mexico, that exacerbate the migrant and security crises.
In Montana, we must continue to combat substance abuse on the supply and demand sides. Parents, educators, policymakers, churches, nonprofits, healthcare professionals and all who have a role to play in educating people should be at the table to identify best practices for prevention.
We also need more treatment options. This past legislative session, I brought a bill to expand and create a steady funding stream for drug treatment courts — a proven alternative to incarceration for many in our justice system who struggle with substance abuse. This year’s legislation is a step in the right direction, but it cannot be the final step.
While prevention and treatment are critical, law enforcement has a role. We must ensure local, county, and state agencies have the necessary tools to intercept drugs coming into Montana. Through our Highway Patrol interdiction teams and collaborative partnerships such as Project Safe Neighborhoods, we have seized significant quantities of drugs and taken a toll on many trafficking rings. That work must continue.
The crisis at the southern border reaches into the heart of Montana. For too long, Congress has kicked the can on immigration and border security reform while we pay the price of their inaction. How many more lives will be ruined or lost, here and at the border, before they act?