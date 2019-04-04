Missoula Animal Control has a positive impact on our city. It takes in animals that are unwanted because of some pre-judged characteristic that is seen as "bad," like strength. Pit bulls are one type of many dogs that face this judgment. Therefore they are rarely adopted. They have been taught to fight and to not trust people.
In turn, people are scared of this breed because of the unusual attacks that have happened, letting the media paint an untrue picture of them as a “vicious” animal. Although some of the attacks are true, they only report half of the story, not considering the owners' contribution to the problem or the background story of that specific dog. This false and inequitable media they face has slowly been growing from the discriminatory laws of breed-specific legislation.
What is breed-specific legislation? Breed-specific legislation (BSL) is a law put into place by cities or states that prohibits or restricts certain breeds of dogs.
Denver, Colorado, has forbidden “any person to own, possess, keep, exercise control over, maintain, harbor, transport, or sell within the city any pit bull.” Many places have BSL that let them euthanize pit bulls on sight.
Thankfully, some cities in Montana have moved in a more progressive direction. In 2015, a Billings senator introduced a bill that would make it so that no county or city in Montana could ban any type of dog. Sen. Doug Kary said, “It’s not the breed; it’s the owner — and the owner’s responsibility to rear that dog so it’s not a menace to society” (Bozeman Daily Chronicle). Many dogs have been given a bad reputation because of the ill care owners have provided for them.
The website Shelterme.tv has strongly stated that the animals are often judged with BSL by appearance and not by their behavioral patterns. Often, similar to what Sen. Doug Kary said, the reckless owners’ actions are what impact these innocent animals’ irrational demeanor.
In 2018, Libby, Montana, lifted a ban on pit bulls that had been in place since the 1990s. It was a 5-to-1 vote for lifting the ban by the city council. For the ban to be lifted, the communities’ residents had to speak out about the prejudice facing these sweet dogs.
Pit bulls are not the only breed facing this prejudice. Rottweilers and dobermans are also fighting this stigma. Accept these animals as living things similar to us. They don't have a voice to use to advocate for themselves, so let's give them a voice and speak up.