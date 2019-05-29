As this column runs on the last Wednesday of the month, I must salute the celebration of Bike Month (May) with a “thank you” rather than a “welcome.” The supportive and engaging events of this special month have given Missoula peddlers opportunities to toast, with Friday coffee by a bridge, their fellow “green commuters.” It presented many others with different types of biking activities: Beginner’s road and mountain biking events, moonlight rides, kids' mountain biking club (Zootown Derailleurs), bike valet parking at Saturday markets and more.
It’s also a great time to celebrate the bicycle itself! The modern bicycle, having evolved over more than two centuries, is an amazing creation composed of two simple machines — the wheel and the lever. Leg power applied to a chain and sprocket drive ending at a pneumatic tired wheel produces astonishing movement efficiency.
In the '70s, Scientific American magazine revealed that a bicycle-using human becomes the most efficient mover in the animal kingdom; less than half a calorie per kilogram of body mass per kilometer traveled. Dolphins and mako sharks took second and third. Humans on foot placed somewhere between horses and elephants. Humans using a car? Back of the pack!
Bike Month is a national celebration. And locally, scores of folks produced great features for our participation. The people of Missoula in Motion and Pedal Missoula have distributed their energy and enthusiasm through a variety of venues; many thanks to them. But there are also two individuals who are pioneers for two different disciplines of bicycle use and, seeing every month as “Bike Month,” have made today’s Missoula a mecca of bicycling activity.
Before 1994, Bob Giordano had virtually no experience in general advocacy endeavors. Or bicycle repair. But on moving to Missoula, the community seemed a good nest for birthing a community biking program. Initially, a handful of “green bikes” were distributed to street corners; a free “take and put” honor system of bike sharing. From these roots, Free Cycles has grown, with the seemingly tireless guiding hands and minds of Giordano, his staff and volunteers, to a place where anyone, with a “payment” of some volunteer work, can get a free bike. In just under a quarter century of service, 20,000 bicycles (mostly refurbished/rebuilt) have been supplied to grateful participants — including recent refugees joining our community through the Soft Landing organization. Hundreds of thousands have visited the South First Street and Walnut location for maintenance assistance, building their own bike, a “bike-well” safety class and a myriad of “sustainability” events. Could Giordano use anything from us? Well, the tip jar is always accessible; they do purchase some inventory of minor components (brake and shifter cables/housings). And volunteer “greeters” (sans the blue vest) are a valuable resource. Free Cycles will host a free Bluegrass concert (May 31, 8 p.m.) as a Bike Month finale. Ride your bike there for a free raffle ticket.
The other bicycling “city treasure” is my friend Greg Siple, an inspired and inspiring soul. Two score and three years ago, Greg and June (along with Dan and Lys Burden) created Bikecentennial ’76 here in Missoula, which evolved into Adventure Cycling. The organization has introduced and/or supported tens of thousands of people, including myself, in the often life-changing experience of bicycle touring or bike-packing. Their route research/mapping and guided tours are second to none. Over a thousand biking eco-tourists (and their money) grace Missoula every season.
So hats (helmets?) off to Bike Month organizers and these two gents who have given so much to promote the utilitarian and joyous experience of bicycling. See you next year!