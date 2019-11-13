It looks like it is true that Donald Trump could shoot someone in the middle of the street and no one can do anything. The spineless, corrupt Senate will not even look at the facts of corruption and colluding with dictators of foreign countries.
Trump holds the code to the nuclear bomb which could devastate the planet; could he throw one of his many tantrums and press that button?
The Senate refuses to even listen to the honorable people testifying about Trump's threat to Ukraine to withhold money and arms unless they helped him with his re-election. His refusal to turn over the assistance to our ally would not only help Trump personally but would help Russia in its invasion.
What do we do with these senators who are putting the security of our country in jeopardy? Do they also have some allegiance to the dictators of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Saudi Arabia?
We used to be the strongest country in the world, until now. Dark money from foreign adversaries is obviously behind this mob corruption, and is even invited into our White House.
No more oversight? No more united country? What happened to the United States of America?
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis