I'm thrilled that glass recycling is in Missoula, and that its capacity is such to not only pick up from homes, but businesses as well.
Awareness seems to be the issue. Missoula has been recycling glass for the past six years, yet when I mention it around the community, the majority are unaware.
Recycling Works, a beneficial corporation of Missoula Interfaith Collaborate (MIC), has taken over I.E. Recycling, another name that isn’t registering on many faces. Recycling Works is built to scale and is already moving across western Montana, constructing a commercial transfer center here in town to move glass down to Salt Lake City, a city known for solid recycling practices. A great number of Missoulians are opting in, once informed.
Spreading the word is paramount as we work toward a more sustainable community, especially since recycling glass in Missoula (through MIC) now means providing job opportunities for people experiencing barriers to employment (Missoula Works), supporting one-on-one mentorship with individuals or families at risk of or experiencing homelessness (Housing Advocate Network), uniting all faith communities to support our community members experiencing homelessness (Family Promise), and building up leadership in organizations and connecting them to do collective work on social issues (Bridges and Leaders).
Recycling is already limited in Missoula; let’s take care of that and our community at the same time.