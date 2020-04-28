Spring has sprung; remember to share the road

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the beginning of nicer weather, many of us are heading outside to recreate on bicycles. Now seems like a good time to remind all of us how to safely and courteously share the road.

The Montana Driver Manual and state law provide excellent guidance I’d like to share with both my bicycling friends and fellow motorists.

For cyclists:

• Under Montana law, bicycles are considered vehicles, and are governed by the same traffic laws that reasonably apply to their operation — same roads, same rules, same rights.

• Ride with the flow of traffic.

• Ride as far to the right as judged safe by you to avoid road hazards.

• Ride in single file.

• Use hand signals to indicate your intention. Be predictable.

• Front and rear lights, required at night, improve visibility during the day.

• Always wear a helmet!

For drivers:

• Stay alert and make adjustments when passing or sharing the roadway with a bicycle.