Spring has sprung; remember to share the road

Guest column

With the beginning of nicer weather, many of us are heading outside to recreate on bicycles. Now seems like a good time to remind all of us how to safely and courteously share the road.

The Montana Driver Manual and state law provide excellent guidance I’d like to share with both my bicycling friends and fellow motorists.

For cyclists:

• Under Montana law, bicycles are considered vehicles, and are governed by the same traffic laws that reasonably apply to their operation — same roads, same rules, same rights.

• Ride with the flow of traffic.

• Ride as far to the right as judged safe by you to avoid road hazards.

• Ride in single file.

• Use hand signals to indicate your intention. Be predictable.

• Front and rear lights, required at night, improve visibility during the day.

• Always wear a helmet!

For drivers:

• Stay alert and make adjustments when passing or sharing the roadway with a bicycle.

• When approaching a cyclist from behind, treat them as you would any other slow-moving vehicle; slow down to the speed of the cyclist and wait for a safe time to pass.

• Give cyclists a recommended 5-foot distance when passing.

• Don’t honk or yell at a cyclist to get their attention.

• Use extra caution when encountering youth on bikes; they have much less experience with vehicle traffic.

For additional information, please visit BikeWalkMontana.org; 406-449-2787.

Remember, all of us on the roadways are someone’s family member, friend or loved one. Let’s share the road responsibly and keep each other safe!

Chris Fox of Stevensville is a board member of Bike Walk Montana.

