Stan Spencer: Fitting facts into narrative

A recent full-page ad placed in the Missoulian by a wilderness group depicted Senator Daines Senate Bill S.4470, Montana Sportsmen Conservation Act, as an attempt to remove protected status from three Wilderness Study Areas, one on Forest Service land and two on BLM land.

This was an effort to fit the “facts” into the narrative.

Study areas are just that: the respective agencies will study them to see IF they have the attributes to qualify for inclusion into the National Wilderness System. The WSA on Forest Service land was designated a study area in 1977 and the Forest Service was directed to report to Congress within five years with its findings. The result was the Forest Service concluded the area did not have the characteristics defined in the Wilderness Act to warrant inclusion into the National Wilderness System.

The two WSA’s on BLM land have been under consideration from release from the study designation for some time for the same reasons outlined above.

What has transpired since these areas were designated study areas years ago is the respective agencies have internally decided to manage these areas as wilderness due, primarily, to political pressure and internal agency ideology as opposed to following the law put in place by Congress. In other words, they did an end run around Congress and created de facto wilderness.

It is not the role of the agency to shape public land management into its own image. The agency has the more moderate role of preserving the proper balance of personal user choices.

Congress has ducked its responsibility for over 40 years and allowed the agencies to move forward with their own agenda.

Senator Daines' S.4470 simply moves the decision responsibility back where it belongs: Congress. The bill will make Congress decide if these areas should be released from “study” designation as the agency findings have indicated. It has absolutely nothing to do with removing protected status from any area.