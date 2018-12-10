Missoula Rises is happy to see that Steve Bannon’s appearance at a sham conference at the University of Montana was canceled this week. Missoula Rises strongly opposes the views of Steve Bannon and you should too. Bannon is a self-described nationalist who actively and purposefully creates platforms for the alt-right to spread anti-Semitic, white supremacist and sexist views.
Don’t fall for the smokescreen that this was about free speech. Our group regularly enacts the First Amendment, which includes freedom from the government limiting speech (unless it incites violence), freedom of peaceable assembly and freedom of the press. While there is an argument that Bannon’s speech incites violence, our real message is that, as Elie Wiesel said, “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
We will not stand by and see our neighbors tormented. Our Missoula is one that brings casseroles to sick friends, shovels a neighbor’s sidewalk, and has a long history of welcoming refugees from around the world who have enriched our community.
As a nationalist, Bannon’s ideology and rhetoric seeks to promote one group of humans above all others. He was coming to Missoula to try to spread hate and fear with the hope that you would also believe in promoting a particular group of people over another. At first glance, it may sound like common sense that we should help “America First” but it leads down a dangerous path of continually classifying and oppressing our fellow humans.
American nationalism currently targets immigrants, children of immigrants born in America, as well as people who look like immigrants. It casts immigrants as dangerous and “the other.” According to the U.S. Census, approximately 93 percent of Missoula’s population comes from families who migrated to this land as colonizers, immigrants and refugees, and only 2 percent of our current population is foreign-born. Our community events grow with every new generations of immigrants. Out to Lunch, farmers' markets, our faith communities, schools and holiday parties would not be as rich if Missoula was exclusionary. When Missoula sides with welcoming, loving attitudes, we all benefit.
So often the label of Nazi is flung around without care in this political environment, but in this case, it is not hyperbolic. The Nazis were German white nationalists who stood for the preeminence of the German Nation, and eventually, its “native” Aryan race by any means necessary. They scapegoated Jewish people, disabled people, “lazy” people, people who helped those being oppressed, and many more. An American nationalist is just as dangerous, amoral and unethical.
As Nazis rose to power, the United States debated entering the war and some people proclaimed, “America First.” Eventually it became clear that we had not only an ethical obligation to fight the German nationalists, but also to prevent the oppression of the citizens our government is obliged to protect. Missoulians have a moral and ethical obligation to stand in clear opposition to the dangers of nationalism and to support basic human rights.
For too long the common tactic for dealing with the alt-right and white nationalists has been to ignore them and “not legitimize” the movement by opposing their ideas. Not speaking out against nationalism and other alt-right ideology, including white supremacy, has clearly failed as these dangerous movements are gaining ground. It is time to take a loud and active stance in opposition to Steve Bannon and nationalist, alt-right rhetoric.
Please join us Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at the University Center in the South Ballroom to learn more about the dangers of nationalism and the alt-right as we stand up for human rights, together.