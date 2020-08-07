Start cleaning dumps at Frenchtown mill

Meanwhile, Green Investment Group never delivered on its promises. All we have to show is a proposed gravel pit. They came to Montana promising jobs, but asked for handouts. In Ohio, they convinced the state to clean up a former Smurfit mill at taxpayer expense. Their real purpose was to shield Smurfit from liability.

Ten years later, the prospect of cleanup and redevelopment appear distant and uncertain. Sampling of the dumps has been sparse compared to other sites like White Pine Sash, Bonner Mill or Milltown. PCBs were found in two places in limited initial sampling. But only small areas where the samples were found were dug up, with no further sampling of similar areas nearby. If PCBs remain, they will be left for unwitting future property owners when they dig foundations for new buildings.

While the mill was open, state regulators turned a blind eye to the dumps. They failed to regulate the dumps, contrary to the law. These dumps were never constructed, permitted, operated or monitored as landfills. Maybe the bureaucrats were trying to protect the mill and save jobs. But now the jobs, mill and tax base are gone. Yet the dumps remain.