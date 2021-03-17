State courage or shame regarding tolerance

Not surprisingly, this year, in addition to the Montana Family Foundation testifying in support of SB 215, Lt. Governor Kristin Juras testified on behalf of Governor Gianforte, whose record is having personally and repeatedly opposed the NDO in Bozeman before its passage.

Proponents say SB 215 is needed to protect the religious freedom rights of Montanans. Opponents, assert that such protection is already in place through the Montana Constitution and in case law. The Ethics and Public Policy Center’s study on states’ protection of exercise of religion showed that eighteen states had versions of a religious freedom restoration law, while 13 other states, including Montana, had such protections from court rulings.

Additionally, Montana’s constitutional right of religious freedom protects the rights of everyone. The misnamed legislative bills actually grant power to some people to use their religious beliefs as weapons to discriminate against other people, usually against people whose sexual orientation or gender identity they might find offensive. The Montana Constitution gets religious freedom right, while the proposed bills get it wrong.

And, here in Montana it is more than suspicious that “the usual suspects” back SB 215 – people, including the Governor, who have both locally and in the state Legislature opposed the protection from discrimination.

I believe most Montanans, having a libertarian streak, are tolerant. As a state, we are better than SB 215 would make us. It should be defeated.

Evan Barrett lives in historic Uptown Butte after retiring following 47 years at the top level of Montana economic development, government, politics and education. He is an award-winning producer of Montana history videos who continues to write columns and commentaries and occasionally teaches Montana history.

