The Montana State Hospital is in the news again. Montana’s mental illness treatment system has not recovered from the 2017 budget cuts. In fact, the state’s mental health centers may never return to their previous level of functioning.
Two recent articles in the IR (Missoulian, July 8) discussed the present use of the Spratt Unit for end-of-life care. The reality is MSH has almost no control over their admissions. Judges, county attorneys and sheriffs dictate who enters the hospital. The Montana State Hospital has become the major acute care hospital in the state. If they have a fault, it is that they release patients to soon to make room for new admissions.
The truth is, we do not have enough acute care crisis beds in the state of Montana and we do not have an array of community services which allows for recovery in our communities. The governor and the Legislature have not made it a priority to fund the services required to develop an effective mental illness treatment system. It’s been that way for a long time and it will continue to be so.
On a positive note, the Addictive and Mental Disorders Division and the Montana State Hospital have received a grant where staff at the hospital and other community partners were trained in recovery oriented cognitive therapy. To my knowledge, Montana is one of only eight states which has initiated this therapy to improve services in our communities.
This summer AMDD will hold trainings and workshops in Missoula, Bozeman and Billings to help train mental health providers on the use of this model. NAMI Montana is proud to have provided the initiative to bring Dr. Paul Grant and Dr. Ellen Inverso from the Aaron T. Beck Psychopathology Research Center, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, to Montana.
Now we just need to develop and fund this evidenced treatment for the entire state of Montana.