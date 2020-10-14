Stepping up for rural health care in Montana

If nothing else, the coronavirus pandemic has made it clear just how important it is for our local hospitals, physicians, and other health care providers to have the resources they need to meet the needs of our community, no matter what they are. While Montana’s hospitals have persevered throughout these turbulent times, many of them are in dire economic straits because of COVID-19 preparations as well as limiting all but essential services.

That is why I am thankful the U.S. Senate provided relief Sept. 30, 2020, by easing some of the terms and conditions of federal loans and grants given to hospitals in Montana and across the country at the onset of the pandemic.

What would this look like? To begin, they should update the repayment terms tied to federal loans made through the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Programs (MAAPP). When Congress expanded the MAAPP, these loans were instrumental in ensuring local hospitals had the resources needed to keep their doors open and fight the pandemic. However, many of the repayment terms are simply unrealistic.