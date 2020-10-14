Stepping up for rural health care in Montana

If nothing else, the coronavirus pandemic has made it clear just how important it is for our local hospitals, physicians, and other health care providers to have the resources they need to meet the needs of our community, no matter what they are. While Montana’s hospitals have persevered throughout these turbulent times, many of them are in dire economic straits because of COVID-19 preparations as well as limiting all but essential services.
That is why I am thankful the U.S. Senate provided relief Sept. 30, 2020, by easing some of the terms and conditions of federal loans and grants given to hospitals in Montana and across the country at the onset of the pandemic.
What would this look like? To begin, they should update the repayment terms tied to federal loans made through the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Programs (MAAPP). When Congress expanded the MAAPP, these loans were instrumental in ensuring local hospitals had the resources needed to keep their doors open and fight the pandemic. However, many of the repayment terms are simply unrealistic.
That includes the deadline to both start repayment (120 days from receiving the loan) and to fully repay their loans (12 months). We are still in the middle of the pandemic. It makes no sense to expect hospitals to be ready to pay off their loans already. Furthermore, if hospitals and health care providers do not pay back their loans within the one-year time frame, then they begin racking up interest at a shockingly high rate of nearly 10 percent—much higher than what most other industries that Congress provided relief to have to worry about.
But worst of all for our at-risk rural health care providers, these loan repayment terms dictate that once repayment begins and until it is complete, providers will stop receiving all their standard Medicare payments. For the average hospital, that accounts for about 25 percent of total annual payments, but for rural ones that serve a greater share of Medicare patients, that figure can be far higher.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed legislation that funds the government through December 11 and updates many of these terms in beneficial ways. Senators Tester and Daines stepped up for rural health care by making sure the Senate passed the same legislation without delay.
In addition to MAAPP loans, there are also emergency relief grants that were made through the Provider Relief Fund (PRF). They too gave struggling hospitals some much-needed financial support at the onset of the pandemic. However, because PRF grants are subject to taxation, many hospitals will have to pay back up to 21 percent or more of the funds they received in taxes. This is simply bad policy and must be addressed as well.
Dr. Cora Neumann is a public health expert and founder of We Are Montana. Cora serves on the boards of Columbia University School of Public Health and HAVEN, is a member of the COVID Local taskforce, and worked on the 2014 Ebola response.
