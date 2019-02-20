As a doctor, I am very familiar with the healthcare challenges Montana families face every day. People have real concerns about the high cost of coverage and access to care, and policymakers who are charged with making the system work have proposed many ways to fix and improve the healthcare system.
I commend those who have worked toward solutions to improve patients’ care; it’s an issue that affects every one of us, and there aren’t always simple answers to every question. Measures like the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion have made significant strides toward providing affordable and high-quality health coverage to more people, but there are certainly improvements that still can and should be made to our healthcare system.
While politicians in both parties move forward towards a long-term solution that will provide health care for all, I believe that in the immediate-term there are important steps that can be taken, without throwing out policies that are working now. Montanans have always gotten things done by bringing both sides together to make commonsense compromises, and healthcare should be approached in the same way.
In the short term we should fix what doesn’t work, and protect the progress that has been made. Ensuring that Medicaid expansion continues in Montana, allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug rates, and incentivizing good outcomes in health care are just a few concrete measures that can be taken right now.
There is no doubt that our goal should be healthcare coverage for every American, but that doesn’t simply happen overnight. By taking steps like these, our leaders can do a great deal of good for Montanans and our country, without risking the progress that has been made in expanding coverage and making quality health care available for more people.
Making sure our citizens can be healthy and stay healthy should not be a partisan issue — I hope that Congress can see past partisan battles and talking points and take real, tangible steps to improve upon our current system and allow for the continued access and quality to care, without pulling the rug out from Montanans who are benefiting from progress that has been made in recent years.