Steve Loken: Commissioners should reconsider Larchmont proposal

We are fortunate to live in a mountain valley surrounded by rugged hills and public lands. The flipside of that good fortune, however, is that the land available for home construction is, and will always be, limited. There are very few development options remaining in the Missoula Valley that will not result in a loss of open space, ag land, and wildlife habitat. In addition, it’s safe to predict that the increasing demand for more housing is not about to end. Combined with an acute lack of affordable housing, we are staring at some tough decisions.

The recent increase in new housing developments is not occurring at a scale or pace sufficient to significantly improve availability or affordability. Unless we step up our commitment to density and affordability, it’s hard for me to see a future in which our children can both afford to own a home here, and also enjoy our valley’s historic landscapes.

In the past, I’ve been reassured by our county commissioners’ expressions of commitment to affordable housing, and also to preserving as much of the valley’s historic landscape as possible. So, I was surprised and disappointed when two of our three commissioners, Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier, backed away from a golden opportunity to address both of those issues. They declined to support a study of the construction of over 2,000 units of housing on the county owned Larchmont Golf Course, most of which would be affordable family housing or designed for seniors.

The Larchmont proposal has the potential to be a game changer, impacting all these issues favorably: Over 2,000 units, most targeted to seniors and entry level homeowners, higher density, and already close to roads, utilities, services and shopping. Affordability could be assured because the county would be uniquely positioned to set the terms of the development. In exchange, private land along the Bitterroot River and in the Bitterroot River flood plain located north and west of Buckhouse Bridge, land which is unsuitable for housing, would be provided for a new public golf course and for a public access on a section of the Bitterroot River that currently lacks public access.

The objection by several members of the golf community to this generational opportunity? The amount of time it would take for the landscaping on the new public course to mature.

Rather than allowing a study of the proposal, two of the commissioners backed down at first sight of a golf club raised in protest. This was disappointing. The proposal appears to be a game changer on a number of issues the commissioners have paid lip service to in the past. Given the importance of the issues, given the generational opportunity, why fear a study?

As Missoula grows, the logic of converting Larchmont to affordable and senior housing will only become more compelling. Will there still be the potential for a land swap, and a “win win” for the entire community, including golfers? That’s uncertain. The land offered for exchange is privately owned and its future availability can’t be assured. Until the need to make tough decisions is embraced, the shortage of affordable housing and the ongoing loss of the valley’s open space, ag land and wildlife habitat will arguably be attributable a short-sighted decision on the part of our county commissioners.

Steve Loken is the owner of Loken Builders. He has 35 years with Green Building specializing in remodeling and retrofit construction for Energy and Resource Conservation. He served on Governor Schweitzer's Climate Task force, the National Audubon Society Green Building Nature Centers and BPA's Super Good Cents Builder training program.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2