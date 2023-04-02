For more than five decades, collectively, we have been deeply involved in addressing our climate crisis. It has shaped our lives and careers. You might think the latest release of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report wouldn’t phase us. But it does. The report punches with a lot of power. It’s time for action.

The IPCC 6th Assessment Synthesis Report is the strongest clarion call from our world’s top experts, agreeing whole-heartedly that we need deep, rapid, and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. It says we must end fossil fuel use and their subsidies.

Deep and rapid – these two words are repeated 20 times in the 36-page report. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres urgently called on leaders to defuse the “ticking climate time bomb,” and according to the report “the 1.5-degree limit is achievable…But it will take a quantum leap in climate action,” he said. “In short, our world needs climate action on all fronts – everything, everywhere, all at once.”

One of us (Steve) was a Lead Author for the IPCC 4th Assessment in 2007. The tone of that report was direct and factual, concentrating on measurements like air temperature rise and greenhouse gas emissions increases, resulting in direct impacts such as sea level rise and glacial retreat. We were counseled to stick to facts from published scientific literature and avoid policy recommendations.

This 6th Assessment is still entirely founded on published scientific literature. But the tone of this synthesis report is very different. It sounds the alarm of time running out for humanity, and not enough progress being made. It evaluates in detail various policy options and prioritizes immediate steps for climate stabilization, although it stops short of specific policy prescriptions. That’s where we come in.

Two-thirds of adults in the U.S. acknowledge the climate crisis is real, human-caused, and that the government needs to do more. Great! Backed by this strong majority, actions need to happen from everywhere this week, this month, this year.

There are many pressing issues to solve – housing, inequality, poverty, family-supporting jobs. We need to expand our thinking, innovate, and collaborate. We need diverse climate leaders – new and old – to solve these issues and the climate crisis together.

At Climate Smart Missoula, where one of us (Amy) leads, we like this frame:

We need everyone, everywhere to Act, Advocate and Invest.

Act: Go solar, improve the energy efficiency of your home or business, and travel lightly. Via the Inflation Reduction Act, there are new opportunities to Electrify Missoula and retrofit buildings with electric appliances. Can you and your workplace reduce consumption, compost, eschew plastic, and eat more plants? Can we take actions that build community resiliency for all?

Advocate: Speak up for climate solutions at the local, state, and federal levels and support leaders willing to act on climate. Hold them accountable. Share your story and talk about why you care and what actions you’re taking. Connect with climate advocacy organizations.

Invest: Put your time, energy, and financial resources toward climate solutions. Did you know Climate Smart has a Footprint Fund, where you or your business can offset your carbon footprint by funding local projects that help low-income residents and nonprofits save energy?

The IPCC report clearly states there are multiple, feasible and effective options to reduce climate warming emissions and build resiliency, and these are available now. We can work on climate resiliency, mitigation, human and ecosystem health, and innovative development with a mindset of abundant opportunity, not scarcity. Every action we take today brings a livable future closer.

Let’s not read these headlines and reports and go on as if we hadn’t. The world needs everyone to help with innovative climate solutions, everywhere, all at once.

Learn more at missoulaclimate.org.