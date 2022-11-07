Steve Schmidt: First Responders need more support

We do not do enough for our first responders, wouldn’t you agree? Sure, we can stand up and applaud during a random first responder appreciation night at a ball game or rodeo. Sure, we can wave at them every time we drive by. Sure, we can shake their hands and say, “Thank you for your service,” when we see them in a store, but we can do so much more. Wouldn’t you agree?

As a former first responder, here is what I do for my brothers and sisters who continue to risk their lives daily to help our community. It is simple, and I hope you will join me in doing the same.

I always wear my seat belt and only drive 100% sober. I make this choice for myself, my family, and I do it for the first responders in our community. Why? Well, it is based on a truckload of empathy. I know the first responders in our community have already seen too much tragedy, and I would hate that a selfish and poor choice on my part would ever cause them more work, pain, and suffering. I do not want any first responders to have to do extra work because I made a poor choice. I do not want to put them in a situation where they could be injured or killed because I did something idiotic. I do not want to be another unnecessary and horrific image burned into their forever memory because I made a preventable mistake.

How would I live with myself if I crashed my car because I could not maintain proper control of the vehicle because I was not wearing my seat belt and a first responder was injured or killed trying to save me? How could I live with myself if I caused a crash that resulted in a tragedy so severe that it would become a bad forever memory for the first responders? How could I live with myself if first responders had to spend extra time working on me and weren’t available for you or your family when you needed them most? Therefore, I choose to wear my seat belt and always drive 100% sober, so I can significantly increase the chances our first responders will be available to help others when they are in need. They should not have to worry about me.

A side note about seat belts. Most people do not think about how a seat belt can help you prevent a crash or at least allow you an opportunity to control your vehicle in a manner that likely reduces the severity of a collision. The seat belt is not just about saving lives during a crash. As a driver, a seat belt holds you in place so you can maintain access to the necessary controls of the vehicle (steering wheel, brake pedal, gas pedal) when things literally go sideways. I imagine many people with incredible driving skills die every year because they were bounced out of the driver’s seat or into a position where they could not control or regain control of a vehicle. If they had remained behind the wheel, they could have likely used their excellent driving skills to recover and prevent the moment that ultimately resulted in death. Same thing when you are 100%...you have a better ability to remain in control from the start.

In summary, we can choose to put ourselves in a position where we can maintain control by always wearing seat belts and driving 100% sober. We can choose to do this for ourselves, our families, and the superhero first responders protecting our community. That makes sense, doesn’t it?