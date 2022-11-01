Steve Seninger: Brad Tschida is no friend of public lands

In Montana politics these days candidates will loudly proclaim that they care about public lands. So, it is important that we as voters look beyond the rhetoric to the actual voting records of our candidates to understand which of our elected leaders is voting in line with Montana’s public land values.

Brad Tschida is not one of them.

While Tschida’s website and his recent op-ed proclaim that he will “preserve and protect public lands,” his voting record says something quite different. So, let us compare Tschida’s words with his actions.

Tschida says that fears that he and other Republicans would sell off public lands are overblown. What has Tschida done? In the 2021 state Legislature, he voted for HB320, a wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing bill that purports to prevent public land transfer while actually paving the way for large-scale land transfer and sale. The bill was originally introduced by noted land-transfer advocate Jennifer Fielder back in 2015 as part of her suite of transfer bills, now joined by allies like Brad Tschida, Theresa Manzella, and the bill’s 2021 sponsor, Rep. Gunderson.

The bill ignored telling us how the Montana’s state budget would pick up the costs of replacing the management expertise of federal employees who currently manage our millions of acres of public lands in Montana; or how Montana would pay for the federal firefighting costs of more than $100 million per year. Federal public lands’ contribution to Montana’s outdoor recreation economy was not addressed. These practical yet important considerations were cast aside in favor of the bill’s true aim — to wrest control of public lands by a minority of anti-public land legislators whose long-run plan is to privatize Montana’s public lands heritage, sell it on the open market where private landowners and outside land buyers can charge what the market will bear for access.

It was obvious to conservation-minded legislators from both parties that in a future session, legislators could renege on HB320's promise not to sell these transferred public lands. The bill failed due to a lack of votes by both Democrat and Republican legislators.

To increase the number of out-of-state hunters Rep. Tschida voted yes on a bill (HB637), signed by Gov. Gianforte which provides unlimited outfitter-sponsored nonresident big game licenses for this year and permanently skews the preference point system.

It is clear what Tschida says on public lands and what he does are two different things.

We need true conservationists who defend Montana’s public land tradition in all seasons.

Willis Curdy is a true conservationist. Unlike Tschida, Curdy’s votes aligned with his public land values. He voted against the transfer bill and against efforts to reduce the number of tags available to Montana hunters.

He was honored last spring by conservation and sportsmen groups for his work in the legislature to fund critical programs that preserve wildlife habitat, open up new access, build and maintain trails, and support Montana State Parks.

A lifelong Montanan who spent nearly 40 years as a wildland firefighter and smokejumper, Curdy knows our public lands and understands the paramount place they hold for Montanans. He also understands the importance of protecting and maintaining these lands and our access to them. Willis Curdy is a true conservationist in both words and deeds. He is someone we can trust to cast responsible votes that uphold the public land values of the voters in his district and across Montana.