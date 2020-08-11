Stevensville mayor's message to community

My letter was not intended as a personal attack on the volunteer citizens who serve on the school board. They, like the rest of us in elected positions, are sometimes faced with impossible decisions. Their decision to not require masks in school caused a surge of reaction in our community among a group of parents, students, teachers and citizens who felt little recourse but to reach out to other local representation. The board, and the community, deserved to know the position I took on the issue. I felt that the schools decision, no matter how educated or well-intended it may have been, did little to reinforce the measures that other officials with the state and locally were implementing to protect the community from further spread of COVID-19.

Today, that issue is still a charged discussion among us. This dialogue, albeit oftentimes unpleasant, has led me to the conclusion that we all need to take a few steps back and breathe. The last thing our community needs is the leadership among various authorities being divided on issues that should instead unite us. You have my apology if anyone felt that division was the intent of my letter to school officials.