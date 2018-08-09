Unless the conference committee that will soon negotiate the 2018 Farm Bill acts decisively, the largest, most effective program for conservation agriculture could be gutted entirely. At risk is the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), which rewards farmers and ranchers for using practices that enhance the sustainability of agricultural landscapes. To earn these green payments, farmers take a whole-farm approach to conservation and adopt ecologically sound practices. Montana’s congressional delegation must protect CSP in the final negotiations.
Farmers have flocked to take advantage of this common-sense approach since CSP began in 2002. Across the nation, over 46,000 producers and 70 million acres are enrolled. In Montana, over 1,200 producers have enrolled 5 million acres, helping them stay on the land and protect vital natural resources by using proven conservation practices.
Through CSP, producers can better take care of the soil, develop wildlife and pollinator habitat, buy high-quality cover crop seeds, improve crop rotations, enhance grazing management, reduce pollution and more. Intensifying or implementing these practices can be risky for producers. CSP helps to mitigate the risk by providing both technical expertise and funding.
In recent interviews, Montana producers enrolled in CSP told us the program is an important part of their overall farm planning. For instance, as a cattle rancher explained, CSP “is a different strategy of rewarding and incentivising good management, which is an important long-term approach. It creates some income for people who are really making sure the grass is in good shape.”
Similar to other Farm Bill programs, producers identified challenges like the lack of farmer involvement in program development and not enough flexibility in implementation. Even so, producers stressed to us that CSP funding provides real benefits to their land and communities. Eliminating this program, as proposed, would be a huge disservice. Instead, producers should be called upon to provide feedback on how to make CSP stronger and more accessible.
The 2018 Farm Bill must include CSP so producers can steward our agricultural heritage for future generations. Both the House and Senate passed their versions of the Farm Bill through their respective chambers in June 2018. Shockingly, the House bill eliminates CSP entirely. While there is room for improvement, jettisoning the program altogether is ridiculously short-sighted. The House bill also further reduces the already small portion of funding devoted to conservation, cutting nearly $1 billion from the “conservation title,” moving those funds to other titles that have nothing to do with conservation. Given the clear benefits to Montana, we can’t figure out why U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte voted in favor of this House bill.
The Senate bill, thankfully, takes a better approach, maintaining consistent funding in the conservation title as a whole and retaining CSP. It does, however, cut funding to CSP, reallocating it to other programs within the conservation title. Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester fought to protect CSP and conservation title funding in the Senate version. We hope they will continue to be strong advocates for Montana producers and conservation.
Now the two chambers have to come together in a conference committee to reconcile these wildly different bills. While Montana’s delegation will not be a part of negotiations, they still have a vote on the final version. Montanans need to let their members of Congress know just how important CSP is to our working lands. Join us in calling for a Farm Bill that does not gut our critical conservation programs. Montana’s food system, agricultural economy and natural heritage are on the line.