I told the Montana Public Service commissioners this spring, at their public hearing in Helena, that their children and grandchildren will not be proud of them. These five WAMRs (white, aging, male and Republican) are all, in varying degrees, climate change deniers and fossil fuel industry enablers.
They should reflect on the recent death of David Koch, a villainous, venal billionaire who, in spite of his billions, could not outrun cancer. Sarah Jones described his legacy thusly: "poisoned water and dirty air, decimated unions and Donald Trump" (commondreams.org, Aug. 27). He died disgraced and reviled by many for knowingly, willfully using immense power and greed to suppress truth and scientific facts. He denied human-caused climate catastrophe.
It has been almost a year since I had a guest column published, due to Missoulian journalistic standards unclear to me, but I'm compelled by climate emergency to try again. My only journalism class at the University of Montana was with Dr. Nathan Blumberg, dean of the School of Journalism, many years ago (1970). The bedrock tenet of that Beginning Journalism class was "tell the truth." I learned that you must verify, you must research, you must interview, you must see all sides of the situation, but above all, find facts and then recount those facts assiduously. Climate scientists have been attempting to do just that for decades now. But fossil fuel corporations have put ''30 pieces of silver" above their own children's livable futures.
Missoulian, stop printing conservative guest opinions that deny climate science and demean environmentalists. Make that part of your standards. Environmental activists are called radical, extreme, ranting and socialist. Trump is defended, AOC is attacked and mocked.
During the 2018 midterm elections, the Montana Standard perpetuated the myth that Initiative 186, which would have required strict water purity remediation for all new mines in Montana, was going to require remediation for all mines, including old mines, making it prohibitively expensive. Other Lee Newspapers ran with this untruth in spite of many efforts by the Montana Environmental Information Center to clarify this lie. I-186 was narrowly defeated. The Montana Mining Association spent $6 million, the environmentalists only $1 million. As MEIC's Jim Jensen wrote in MEICs December 2018 newsletter, "$6 million in lies beats $1 million in truth pretty much every time."
Rep. Nancy Ballance, R-Hamilton, wrote a guest column titled "Montana wants solutions, not rants" (July 2). In her column she refers to "tomorrow's workforce challenges," the "drug crisis entering our borders" and "adding jobs in a changing economy." These are the issues she considers, "but a few of the most salient that must be addressed by those who aspire to actually govern." She refers to the "political left and the political right extremes" as "extremist 'thundering' voices," bellowing and posturing, whining and wailing. Not one word about climate. Are environmentalists and scientists extreme and leftist radicals? Are we ranting when we ask you to consider your own children and grandchildren?
Finally, Sen. Fred Thomas, R-Hamilton's guest column (Missoulian, Aug. 7) on the census citizenship question reads, "a Rasmussen poll showed two-thirds of Democrats believe the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faction's assertion that we have just 12 years to fight alleged 'global warming' or else there will be disastrous and irreparable damage to the country and the world." Thomas states the truth, it's just that he doesn't himself believe it.
In a recent sermon, my church pastor counseled us to avoid words of contempt when trying to persuade. She reminded us that words of love are much more powerful. This loving impulse makes me want my children to be proud of me. Learn truths. Stop lying. Make your own children proud.