Stop road-building, logging, burning in critical roadless areas

Because the order specifically states that the survival of grizzly bears is dependent on “secure habitat,” this ruling is now the legal precedent that the Forest Service will be required to follow in future timber sales. As a result, roadless areas and grizzly bear habitat both now have stronger protection from the Forest Service's insatiable need to get the cut out for the timber industry

Sediment running off the clearcuts is another primary reason why logging in municipal watersheds is a very bad idea. A recent article in British Columbia noted: “Community watersheds across the province used to be off-limits to logging. But in recent decades that’s all changed. Now communities face escalating costs as mudslides trigger boil-water advisories and the need for pricey water-treatment plants.” Those upgrades run in the tens of millions of dollars — and while wildfires might produce runoff in certain extreme weather conditions, it is absolutely assured that high-elevation logging roads and clearcuts will dump silt into headwater streams.