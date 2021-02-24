Stop the attack on LGBTQ people in our state

In short, this "discrimination by design" campaign is a violation of the consent of the governed. As constituents, our voices matter and shouldn’t be ignored. Instead of caring about us and listening to how these bills harm us to our very core, lawmakers in support of these bills are hiding behind discredited arguments from outside of Montana, simply because they fit the narrative of misinformation driving these harmful bills.

As shown by the nearly endless line of people giving testimony opposing these bills, Montanans do not want these discriminatory bills to become law in our state. Indeed, these bills don’t provide a solution to any real problem. Most Montanans welcome and celebrate diversity, including their LGBTQ family and community members. Most Montanans support trans youth, and want to see them, like all young people, thrive. Thousands of people have emailed Montana lawmakers asking them to support trans youth and LGBTQ Montanans. Yet, lawmakers are forging ahead, disregarding what they hear, to further their extreme anti-LGBTQ agenda.

These bills are designed to make life more difficult, costly, or dangerous for LGBTQ folks, and specifically for transgender community members. Even if they don’t pass, a lot of harm has already been done.

Dear lawmakers who support these bills: you are actively harming us. You are forcing us to grovel and beg to be treated as equals. We have a right to live freely and openly in society without fear of discrimination. We belong here. Stop picking fights with us. Stop hurting us. It’s time to stop these attacks on LGBTQ people — particularly transgender people — and focus on issues that really matter to the people of our state. Please be good neighbors and let us live our lives. For the good of Montana, please vote no on anti-LGBTQ bills.

Shawn Reagor, program director for the Montana Human Rights Network, writes on behalf of the Free & Fair Montana coalition and the Montana Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, Montana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, the City of Bozeman, and the City of Missoula. Free & Fair Montana includes the following organizations: ACLU of Montana, Central House Strategies, Empower Montana, Indigenous Organizers Collective, Forward Montana, Love Lives Here in the Flathead, Montana Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence, Montana Gender Alliance, Montana Human Rights Network, Montana Racial Equity Project, Montana Women Vote, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, Pride Foundation, Transvisible Montana, Western Native Voice.

