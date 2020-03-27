Strengthening our democracy against COVID-19

Our democracy can stand up to a lot — but COVID-19 will test us.

The threat of this rapidly spreading virus has fundamentally changed our lives as Americans and Montanans seemingly overnight. We’ve turned to each other, and made changes big and small to help protect our health and the health of our friends, neighbors and communities.

COVID-19 has changed how we greet one another, what’s on television, how we gather together, how thoroughly we wash our hands, where we work, how often we go out and much more.

Now, it must change the way we vote.

I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring our democracy is accessible to all Montanans — registering voters, fixing our broken vote-by-mail system, and standing up to out-of-touch politicians intent on putting up barriers between all of us and our right to vote. But this challenge is bigger and different than any we’ve seen before. It’s about protecting the health and lives of ourselves, our friends and neighbors.