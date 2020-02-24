Struggling to breathe in Montana

When they chose to walk, I wondered if she was struggling. When they ran fast or slow, I worried, not knowing whether her labored breathing was from running or from asthma. During the last lap, my daughter pushed herself, leaving her running buddy, her P.E. teacher who had run each length with her, behind. At the finish line, my daughter was elated. We all were.

We do not know if the problems she had were due to a cold, or if like me, asthma will become a part of her existence.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, I am grateful for the legislation that was created to protect the quality of the air we breathe, and for the major health, environmental and economic benefits that the law has delivered. However, as Montanans are well aware, our climate patterns are changing and wildfires continue to burn hotter and wider, with air quality suffering as a result. Along with these new challenges are the multiple actions at the federal level to roll back regulations that protect public health from climate change and air pollution.

Climate change is already compromising the quality of the air we are breathing in Montana. We need more, rather than fewer, healthy air and climate protections.

When I think of the mountains my daughter wants to climb with her dad this summer, how she is a kid who looks at a peak and wants to see herself at the top, I hope she will be able to get there. I have no doubt that her legs and heart can do the job. My worry, as our Montana skies may be clouded with smoke, is whether her lungs will let her.

Romy LeClaire Loran lived in Missoula for many years and now lives in Kalispell.

