Student debt relief is good politics — and good policy

Millennials are on track to become the first generation in modern American history to make less money than their parents did. Today's rising generation earns 20% less than their parents did at their age, despite being better educated and more productive. They're buying houses later and at a lower rate, delaying starting a family longer and saving less for retirement.

Meanwhile, college tuition has risen six times faster than inflation since 1970. Without a significant change to the public policies creating this dynamic, young people — as well as the rest of us — are screwed.

Student debt now tops $1.6 trillion nationally, with the average college graduate leaving school nearly $30,000 in debt. Many leave school with two, three or four times this sum. Many parents and grandparents have taken on comparable burdens co-signing loans in an effort to help their kids.

In the wealthiest country in the world, you shouldn't have to take on tens of thousands of dollars of debt just to start your working life. There's more than enough wealth in this country to support free or affordable higher education for all — it's just concentrating into fewer and fewer hands at a dizzying rate.