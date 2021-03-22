Students affirm commitment to fair funding and recognition process

As the business manager of the Associated Students of the University of Montana, it is my responsibility to oversee and facilitate the process for which student groups are recognized and receive funds. Our recognition and funding process is no doubt complicated, but ASUM carries it out with fairness and equity in mind.

During my three years on the body, I can definitively say that I’ve never witnessed ASUM senators or executives discriminate during the student group recognition and funding process. Not only do we deliberately avoid this type analysis and discussion in our deliberations, we actively hold each other accountable if the student group’s beliefs and mission are brought into discussion. It’s a responsibility I certainly don’t take lightly when I chair a discussion on funding or recognition.

Aside from the accountability we hold for each other, we have numerous protections for student groups in our governing document. We regularly review these protections in addition to our processes to make our recognition and funding process more equitable and fair for all student groups. For instance, we overhauled our final budgeting procedure this summer by eliminating our marathon budgeting session and week-long student group lobbying requirement for senators, which reduced the burden on our body, made the process more efficient, and so far, has resulted in an improved budgeting process.

The discussion around HB 349 has brought up concerns about the fairness of our funding and recognition process. Regardless of whether this bill passes, ASUM is still committed to providing a fair and equitable funding and recognition process. Student groups are the lifeblood of the university and any part we have to play in helping them succeed, we will carry out to the best of our abilities.

Ethan Hanley is the business manager for the Associated Students of the University of Montana.

