Students rely on Montana trust lands

We are expected to maximize income to fund education, but we are also expected to sustain these lands for future generations.

My opponent’s only articulated position on this very important issue is simply that we need to protect public access.

Access is important. We all care deeply about preserving that. I personally have spent a tremendous amount of volunteer time and money helping build and maintain trails and access on our public lands. My sweat, dollars and heart are invested deeply in preserving and protecting this legacy.

This issue is much more complicated than a simplistic position that orbits around a single issue that we all agree with. We have a school section in Kalispell with a Costco sitting on it; clearly, public access isn’t the entire conversation.

If we mismanage, disregard or do not understand the importance of generating money for our schools while supporting the Montana economy, we are left with two difficult decisions: cut funding or raise taxes Neither of these options are acceptable.

This is why it is of paramount importance, to all of us, to elect candidates who actually understand these issues. We need candidates who have real, practical experience running businesses, with strong records of service (military and otherwise), and who have the experience and courage to lead us through difficult times. We don’t need more lobbyists, lawyers and politicians looking to secure a career in politics by running for offices that they don’t understand.

Troy Downing is the Republican nominee for State Auditor.

