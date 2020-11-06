Studying brucellosis will reduce risk for ranchers

This is problematic because elk rely on private landowners for winter habitat. These are the same public herds that fill many hunters’ freezers and draw millions of visitors to Yellowstone National Park. As migratory elk face the mounting threats of development, fences, and roads, private working lands serve as a stronghold for their continued existence.

The challenge then, for all of us who value wildlife, is to reduce the cost to landowners for providing elk habitat. Over the past years, researchers at the Property and Environment Research Center (PERC) have met with and listened to the ranching community in Paradise Valley to find out how to reduce the elk-rancher conflict. Building on what we learned, PERC and other organizations submitted public comments to the Department of Agriculture supporting brucellosis research for elk in outdoor settings once deemed safe. Now that the agency is moving forward with this research, findings can be applied toward improved vaccination, diagnostics, and other management options related to brucellosis that can reduce the risks faced by ranchers.