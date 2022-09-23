Sue Malek: Who can be trusted to represent us?

Attorney Monica Tranel has represented farmers and ranchers across Montana in support of locating wind turbines on their property. A one-year lease for a wind turbine can generate as much as $10,000 a year to a landowner. The landowner thrives and their local governments gain almost as much income from increased property taxes.

Monica’s ranch upbringing provided her with first-hand knowledge of the challenges of rural life. She understands the boom and bust cycles agriculture producers face. In addition, she recognizes lowering utility costs for Montanans comes by embracing the rich renewable energy resources Montana holds.

Monica’s opponent for Montana’s new U.S. House seat is untrustworthy. His ads state he supports public lands, yet under his watch as Secretary of Interior, he introduced plans to shrink Bears Ears National Monument by 85 percent, and cut Grand Staircase-Escalante to about half its size.

Five Indian tribes and environmental groups sued, noting the Antiquities Act authorized presidents to designate national monuments, not reduce them. Zinke eventually resigned as Secretary after evidence revealed he misused public money as Secretary just as he had in the Navy Seals. He resigned from the Navy after he was denied future promotions because he mis-used funds that he was charged with overseeing.

As Secretary, Mr. Zinke again used federal dollars for personal travel. He also partnered with Halliburton on plans to develop Montana land while he was Secretary of the Interior. He denied a Native American tribe’s request to develop a casino after being heavily lobbied by MGM, which owned a competing casino.

Who can be trusted to represent us? Is it the person who lives full-time in Montana and has been publicly active in doing good work throughout her career or is it the person who again and again has demonstrated his dishonesty and penchant to use public offices for personal gain?