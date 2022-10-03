Sue Silverberg: Supporting Crisis Intervention Levy is right thing to do

As a mental health counselor who works with adults living with mental illness and as a community member of Missoula, I urge you to support the Crisis Intervention Levy.

This Levy will continue funding for several important services for people in our community including, the mobile support team which sends health professionals to assist people in crisis and diverts people from emergency rooms, the Crisis Intervention program that assists people in behavioral health crises, the emergency winter shelter and campsite programs, and the crime victims advocate program that helps victims of partner violence.

These services have been mostly funded by federal dollars that are scheduled to run out in the next several months.

Missoula has a significant problem with homelessness that has grown exponentially in recent years due to a shortage of affordable housing and other complex factors. Recent statistics show that the fastest growing population of homeless in Missoula are women and children and veterans. Additionally, there are many living with serious mental illness and trauma and people struggling with addiction. Increasing numbers of people have become vulnerable in our community, due to isolation and economic struggles, due to an unjust economic system that puts women and children at greater risk of poverty, and due to drastic cuts in mental health and addiction services by our state Legislature over the past seven years.

Too often homeless and vulnerable people in our community are labeled as being lazy and unmotivated, a myth that is based on lack of understanding. If you were to talk with one of the homeless persons living in Missoula, you would learn that most have backgrounds of severe trauma, are living with serious mental illness and are people who have lost their homes due to tragedy. They may be veterans living with PTSD who have been failed by our Veterans’ Administration. They are people with faces and stories and needs.

Try for one moment to imagine what it would be like to have no home, to be fleeing violence, to have children and not be able to put a roof over their heads, to be mentally ill and not have the supports you need to stay stable. These are the very real situations that people are living with. And these community members deserve our help.

Please vote in favor of the Crisis Intervention Levy. It is the right thing to do for our community.