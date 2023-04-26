Recently, we have heard a lot of condemnation from some Republican state legislators about a line being crossed which resulted in them censoring and silencing another legislator — Zooey Zephyr — for comments made that were deemed a “breach of decorum.” From what I heard, Zooey’s comments were an emotional response to an issue that she believes passionately about; an issue that affects vulnerable youth who will suffer greatly because of the bills being pushed forward by over-reaching legislators.

As a counselor who works with vulnerable people, including transgender adults, and as a person who cares deeply about the personal and civil rights of all people, I have been grappling with how to respond to the state legislators who seem intent on forcing their judgmental and harmful beliefs on all Montanans. For someone who believes in trying to meet hate and ignorance with kindness and compassion it is challenging to know how to confront people who are exerting their power in systematically hurtful and unjust ways, that as Zooey Zephyr spoke to, will result in grave harm to people needing care they will not be able to access. Ms. Zephyr may not have responded decorously, but she responded as a feeling and dedicated person on a subject she knows more about than any of the legislators sponsoring and touting these hurtful bills.

First of all, the bill limiting transgender youth from accessing needed health care-has been manipulative and misleading. Ask anyone in health care who works with transgender people, and you will learn that it is very difficult to access any kind of treatment without support from a youth’s adult caregivers, and without extensive evaluation and counseling to assure that youth and adults are clear about their decisions. These treatments are never done without the utmost of education and care — and should be left in the hands of youth, their families and their health care providers.

How do legislators who have no expertise in this area purport to tell people who are struggling with a tremendously difficult issue, that they know what is best for them? This paternalistic view has been exemplified repeatedly this Legislature, with transgender issues, with women’s health issues, including abortion and including the bill that forces families to accept medical care for an infant born with a terminal diagnosis even when not recommended by their doctor — which was put before the voters in a ballot issue and was voted down by Montanans — but was resurrected by Republican legislators who want to tell families who are dealing with a heart-wrenching situation, that they know what is best for them. How insulting and ultimately harmful. Currently Montana is No. 1 for suicides in the country and legislation that limits people’s rights and access to care puts our community at even higher risk.

These kinds of deeply personal health care issues need to be made by individuals, their families and their health care providers. Each of these bills and many more not mentioned are highly disrespectful, and harmful. They cross a line. A line of decency and humanity. We cannot continue to stand by silently in the face of injustice and the harm that will be caused to our community members. There is too much at stake. So thank you Zooey Zephyr for showing your humanity, for speaking out, for speaking truth. Maybe it was a breach of decorum, maybe you crossed a line, or perhaps, that’s exactly what is needed.

Please contact your legislators and let them know you will not stand for them inserting their value system into personal health care decisions. That is not what they were elected to do.