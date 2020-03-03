Sunrise Movement endorses Carlino for PSC

The Sunrise Movement is a youth-led organization working to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process. We are building a multi-racial, multi-generational movement to force our political system to take the necessary steps to put an end to the systematic social injustices in our country and to stop the climate crisis.
The founders of the Sunrise Movement studied social movements, such as the civil rights movement, women’s suffrage movement and many others. Our theory of change is building people power, an active base of public support for the cause. We are building people power by talking to our communities, aligning with other movements for change, and using escalated moral protest.
With people power, we will continue to gain more political power, forcing our politicians to act. Historically, every social movement that has had 3.5% of the population or more engaged in mass noncooperation has been successful. We are building that movement of people that is necessary to create a more just society.
With our 300 Sunrise hubs across the United States, we have made climate change a top priority for our elected officials. We have a vision of what needs to be done to stop the climate crisis and build this more equitable society: A Green New Deal. The Green New Deal resolution is a 10-year plan to mobilize every aspect of American society to create a 100% clean, renewable energy society, a living-wage job for anyone who needs one, and just transition for fossil-fuel workers and frontline communities. This is the only plan that is being considered by our federal government that reflects the steps that we must take as a society to do what science and justice is demanding of us.
Currently, we have no Green New Deal champions in any major Montana offices. Both our senators, congressman, governor, and all of our Public Service Commissioners support large fossil-fuel projects in our state today. We have put the pressure on all of them to act, but most are reluctant to change their policies because they take money from the fossil-fuel industry’s lobbyists, political action committees or executives. We must elect new leadership who will work for Montanan’s interests, not the fossil-fuel industry.
After talking to all of the candidates for major offices in the 2020 election, we found one Green New Deal champion: Daniel Carlino. Carlino is running for the Montana Public Service Commission, a government body that regulates our energy grid along with other utility monopolies. We are proud to announce Sunrise Movement Montana’s endorsement for Daniel Carlino’s candidacy.
Daniel Carlino is the only candidate who is pushing the policies that are necessary to stop the climate crisis: a 100% renewable energy transition, high-speed passenger railroad, and taking the corrupting money out of politics. He is the only candidate who is taking a bold stance against the proposed fracking from NorthWestern Energy in our state.
Not only does he have the right vision for climate policies, but Carlino has put an emphasis on uplifting the indigenous communities, working-class people, and ending the corruption within the current PSC.
The 2020 election is our chance to transform the United States government to a body that will work towards a more equitable society, not just for the wealthy elites. With new political leadership, we have hope in stopping the climate crisis. We are happy that we have one candidate in such a crucial office to push for a Green New Deal.
You can join us in supporting Daniel Carlino by voting on June 2 and viewing his website: Carlino2020.com.
Manousos Kouidis is an organizer in Missoula for Sunrise Movement Montana.