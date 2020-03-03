Sunrise Movement endorses Carlino for PSC

The Sunrise Movement is a youth-led organization working to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process. We are building a multi-racial, multi-generational movement to force our political system to take the necessary steps to put an end to the systematic social injustices in our country and to stop the climate crisis.

The founders of the Sunrise Movement studied social movements, such as the civil rights movement, women’s suffrage movement and many others. Our theory of change is building people power, an active base of public support for the cause. We are building people power by talking to our communities, aligning with other movements for change, and using escalated moral protest.

With people power, we will continue to gain more political power, forcing our politicians to act. Historically, every social movement that has had 3.5% of the population or more engaged in mass noncooperation has been successful. We are building that movement of people that is necessary to create a more just society.