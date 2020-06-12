Support for the Heroes Act

The HEROES Act is facing an uncertain future in the United States Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has employed the same politics-as-usual response, and will not commit to the Marshall Plan level recovery that we need. If Congress can afford to give away billions in tax breaks to households already making more than a million dollars a year, then it is clear that the nation can afford to provide the trillions needed for working people to make it through this crisis. Working Montanans have shown strength and resiliency in the face of the most destructive crisis of our lifetimes — supporting our neighbors, keeping each other safe, and doing what we can to keep our families afloat. But as we begin to recover, we can't do this alone. It's time the U.S. Congress does its job.