Support net metering, protect rooftop solar

Now, the New England Ratepayers Association (NERA), a group with a history of attacking renewable energy, has filed a petition with FERC seeking to end net metering for Montanans and all other solar owners across America. FERC is a federal agency that regulates interstate energy commerce, such as the sale of electricity. With this petition, NERA is asking FERC to take control over local net metering rates and customers from the states. Individual states would no longer decide how rooftop solar customers are credited. Instead, FERC would decide. The petition further requests that rooftop solar owners be credited at a rate much lower than they currently are.

One of the most devious parts of this filing is that it would affect all current net metering customers — not just future customers. This means the more than 3,000 Montanans and approximately 2.3 million Americans who are currently participating in net metering programs across the country would be affected. The financial arrangement that they signed up for in good faith with their utility would be dramatically altered, punishing current rooftop solar owners and greatly discouraging new ones.