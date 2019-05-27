The Missoula Rose Society has been active in Missoula since 1944. We enjoy growing roses, helping others to raise roses, and putting on rose shows. In addition, our Society has the good fortune to be a part of the community in a very special way. We are responsible for the Memorial Rose Garden at 800 Brooks St. in Missoula.
The garden, started in 1946, is exceptional in many ways. It hosts 600-plus roses of many varieties. It honors casualties and veterans of America's conflicts in the 20th century, including World War II, Vietnam, Grenada, the Persian Gulf, Panama and Korea. The garden holds the distinction of being on the Blue Star Memorial Highway, a national program that honors all men and women who serve in the United States armed services. The garden also honors law enforcement officers and urban firefighters. The garden is the site of the annual Tree of Life event in December, which celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed away each year.
The Memorial Rose Garden is a joint effort of the Missoula Rose Society and Missoula Parks and Recreation. By agreement, the Rose Society is responsible for providing the rose bushes, planting them, and the overall supervision of the garden. Maintenance of the parkland surrounding the rose garden is the province of the Parks department.
We would like to thank the many volunteers who have given up sleeping in on many Saturday mornings to work for hours in the garden. These tireless volunteers show support for an important community resource, learn more about growing roses and share community pride.
We would also like to thank Missoula voters’ support of Parks and Recreation, which gives us the opportunity to maintain and improve the community’s lovely garden. For the last few years, the Rose Society and Parks and Recreation have been working together to further improve the garden. We’re working to provide the area with more color, more accessibility and more opportunity to be used for meditation, contemplation and ceremonies.
You can help the Memorial Rose Garden in a variety of ways. If you have a few minutes, feel free to stop by the park any time and pull a few weeds in the garden. Please dispose of the weeds in the park's trash receptacles.
You may also make a donation to the Missoula Rose Society to purchase roses and supplies for the garden. Visit www.missoulaparks.org to learn more. No donation is too small!
Another way to help is to adopt one of the 44 rose beds at the garden. Groups or individuals will receive training from the Missoula Rose Society to care for the roses in their bed. The Adopt-A-Bed program requires a commitment of only two to three hours per month to maintain the roses throughout the year and prepare the beds for special events.
Individuals or organizations may choose to become an annual Memorial Rose Garden sponsor. Your donation of $500 or more will be used to purchase new roses and improve the Rose Garden. Donors will be recognized at the garden, on the Parks and Recreation website, and that the Parks and Recreation donor recognition display at Currents Aquatics Center. Missoula Parks and Recreation provides an annual in-kind donation match of materials, labor and utilities. Learn more at www.missoulaparks.org.
Missoula is a community of unique individuals who take pride in remembering those who gave, so that we may enjoy freedoms and the beauty of the garden. Please consider supporting this vital community resource.