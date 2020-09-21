Support the Save Our Stages Act

The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce would like to voice its support for legislation currently before Congress: The Save Our Stages Act and the Restart Act. Both bills aim to assist performance venues — an industry sector hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live performances, by their very nature, bring people together into a single location. This makes it impossible for them to operate during a pandemic. As one of the first industries to shut down, they will also be one of the last to reopen. The closure of these venues impacts the entire community. The employees and artists who work in these spaces have lost their livelihood until it is safe to gather in crowds again. Should these businesses close permanently, it would be a great loss to the Missoula community.
In Missoula, we have a lively arts and music scene. That dedication to the arts has seen development of new live music venues and continued use of existing facilities. In the past couple of years we’ve seen the development of two major amphitheaters by two local breweries. Not only have they supported the arts community, but their development and renovation of existing spaces has contributed to the overall economy and employment of construction workers in Missoula.
Additionally, these venues and promoters regularly give back to the community. They contribute far more than live performances to Missoula. Losing their presence would leave a void that would be a challenge to replace.
The events these venues attract audiences from out of state as well as locally. Those audiences bring dollars, boosting the Missoula economy and providing jobs for our workforce. Related industries have also been challenged by the loss of live events. Hotels, restaurants, retail businesses and other Chamber members around these venues are also impacted by the lack of events. A 2017 study indicates local attendees at Missoula arts events spent almost $26 beyond the cost of admission on food, beverages, transportation and other related goods.
Out-of-town visitors (about 20% of the audience) spent an average of $53.45 per event — twice what local residents spent. It’s easy to see how quickly that adds up and has a tremendous impact on the local economy.
Live events are an important part of the Missoula lifestyle and economy. It is important to find ways to support this industry while we work to end the pandemic so that when it is again safe to gather in large groups, they’re ready to provide the music, theater and other performances our community so greatly appreciates.
The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce encourages Senators Tester and Daines and Rep. Gianforte to help push this legislation through Congress. We encourage Missoulians to champion these venues and promoters as well. If you would like to join the voices supporting this legislation, visit www.saveourstages.com where you can write to our Congressional representatives. With a little luck, we can celebrate together when the pandemic ends.
Kim Latrielle is CEO of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce
