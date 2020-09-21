Support the Save Our Stages Act

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce would like to voice its support for legislation currently before Congress: The Save Our Stages Act and the Restart Act. Both bills aim to assist performance venues — an industry sector hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live performances, by their very nature, bring people together into a single location. This makes it impossible for them to operate during a pandemic. As one of the first industries to shut down, they will also be one of the last to reopen. The closure of these venues impacts the entire community. The employees and artists who work in these spaces have lost their livelihood until it is safe to gather in crowds again. Should these businesses close permanently, it would be a great loss to the Missoula community.

In Missoula, we have a lively arts and music scene. That dedication to the arts has seen development of new live music venues and continued use of existing facilities. In the past couple of years we’ve seen the development of two major amphitheaters by two local breweries. Not only have they supported the arts community, but their development and renovation of existing spaces has contributed to the overall economy and employment of construction workers in Missoula.