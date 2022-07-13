Susan Campbell Reneau: Montana is at a crossroads

I struggle to fill my gas tank just like everyone else, and only fill to a half tank most weeks. Instead of filling my shopping cart at the grocery store with any food item I wish to eat like I did two years ago, I only pick what is essential. Extra trips are eliminated. Shopping for new clothes is out of the question.

Life dramatically changed when our nation stopped being energy independent and turned its back on the oil and gas producers in Montana and throughout the USA two years ago. All aspects of our daily lives are linked to energy. Without energy, we do not have food production, healthcare, or products delivered.

As we entered the July 4 holiday, a small local group with backing from a national Washington, D.C., group, claiming to be fiscally conservative, filed a lawsuit against the Missoula Election Office in Montana’s 4th Judicial District Court of Missoula County. This lawsuit undermines confidence in voting and costs the taxpayers who are already struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table. We the taxpayers pay to defend the Election Office even after a late March 2022 recount of 71,924 election envelopes from the 2020 November election showed that only 71 envelopes were not located – a difference of .00098%. This is such an insignificant difference that it makes one wonder what the real purpose is behind this lawsuit?

The March 2022 recount was funded by the Missoula Republican Party with private donations, not at the expense of taxpayers. A bipartisan group joined with other voters — Republican, Democrat and Independent — in their desire to put to rest any concern regarding the November 2020 election. I was one of those 14 volunteer observers that spent two full days watching the election workers recount all 71,924 envelopes and am confident that the Missoula Election Office staff did a fair and honest job. Key leaders from this small local group who are now suing the Missoula Election Office at taxpayers’ expense did not show up for the March 2022 recount or the first recount in 2021 that this group demanded from the Missoula Election Office at taxpayer expense.

Voters need to elect men and women who will reduce gasoline prices at the pump, reduce the price of food in the grocery store, reduce crime on our streets and our businesses, reduce regulation against businesses, and reduce the flood of illegal drugs pouring into Montana and our nation from the southern border.

The November 2020 election results are certified and finalized and need to be left alone.

Your vote does count and in Missoula the Election Office did a good job. Voters need to elect candidates to represent you on November 8, 2022, that will make your lives better. It is also up to us to watch the election process from start to finish, not complain about it unless we are there to watch.

A vast majority of us want to live our lives in peace, support our families, stay safe, and do good things for our families, friends and community. I for one want to make Missoula a better place to live and know the best thing we can do is vote for people that accomplish those worthy goals.

Crossroads look forward.