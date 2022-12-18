Susan Hay Patrick and Shannon Flanagan: Nonprofits need support in the wake of the Crisis Intervention Levy’s defeat

Winter struck Missoula early and hard this year. We felt the first blow in November, when an early snowstorm coincided with county voters’ rejection of the Crisis Intervention Levy, proceeds of which would have supported critical mental health, housing, and homeless services in our community. We knew from the start that a “perfect storm” of economic uncertainty, rising property taxes, an underfunded levy-passage campaign and resulting challenges of making our case, and the death of the levy’s biggest champion — Missoula Mayor John Engen — meant the odds might not be in our favor. Sadly, we were right.

What now? Clearly, without continued public funding, much of the burden of caring for our most vulnerable neighbors shifts to the nonprofit sector, already struggling to meet needs intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Homelessness and mental health issues, including suicide, have increased over the last two years, locally and nationally. In Missoula, the Poverello Center’s Emergency Winter Shelter is bursting at the seams. Hope Rescue Mission reports that the waiting list to get into the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space is dishearteningly long. United Way’s Housing Solutions Fund is tapped every day by frontline caseworkers working hard to help clients stay housed or get into housing in Missoula’s tight rental market. The city’s Mobile Support Team – resolving mental-health emergencies and diverting people in temporary crisis from emergency rooms and the jail — faces an uncertain future.

During election season, many levy critics praised nonprofits as doing a better job than government when it comes to helping people. Nonprofits are run more efficiently, the critics said; they’re better equipped to provide services.

It’s true that nonprofits perform heroic work every day in our community. We routinely punch way above our weight, in terms of impact. But the truth is that nonprofits work best in partnership with government. We are the public trust in private hands — and although we do our part, even more than our part — we are not the single answer to every health and human-service, artistic, cultural, recreational, climate, humanities, or animal-related issue. That is an impossible expectation. We need government at the table, too, fulfilling its historic role in advancing the common good. That’s why we championed the Crisis Intervention Levy.

In the face of its failure, human-service nonprofits need the community’s support more than ever. For those who believe that nonprofits are better equipped than government to address homelessness and mental health issues, now is the time to open your hearts and your wallets. It’s time to address the irony that the most vocal critics of the Crisis Intervention Levy are rarely found on the donor lists of the frontline nonprofits the critics say are superior to government. Calling on “the private sector“ — fragile, underfunded nonprofits — to solve social ills, yet not supporting them financially, is unfair. The responsibility remains, and falls on the shoulders of all Missoulians, no matter how they filled out their ballots this past November. Ignoring problems won't make them go away.

During the holiday season, as we face a cold, harsh winter, many of us are most acutely aware of our relative abundance and the deprivation experienced by so many of our neighbors. The consequence of apathy toward our fellow man is damaging and stands against the generosity of human spirit. It is time to stop using words like "them" and replacing the “thems” with "us." Now is the time to translate compassion into action. Every gift helps. Please give to your favorite nonprofit today.