Susan Stubblefield: We can't afford to not pass levy

Over the past years, Missoula County residents have experienced a sharp rise in both property taxes and mill levy fatigue. This increased financial burden may make voting to pass the Crisis Intervention Mill Levy a difficult decision for some of us. But I must ask: can we afford not to pass the mill levy?

Do we want to become another Portland, Seattle or Spokane where homelessness is out of control, where it is difficult to walk on city sidewalks with people camped out in nearly all the available public space? Such homeless camping is legal in absence of adequate alternatives according to Supreme Court ruling Martin v. Boise. As the homeless population grows in our area, which is likely in this uncertain economy, homeless encampments could bleed out beyond city limits in increasing numbers.

These campers are our neighbors, temporary or not, by virtue of the fact that they live in Missoula County. And they are living in crisis. Many struggle with mental illness and/or addiction complicated by significant trauma in the past. Some have lost their homes due to catastrophic circumstances. Many are veterans who have sacrificed their safety while serving our country, and now live with debilitating PTSD and other disorders – often inadequately addressed by the Veterans Administration.

Women and children are particularly at risk of homelessness if there is violence and physical abuse in the household. Out on the street, they are extremely vulnerable. In Missoula, veterans, women and children account for 60% of the homeless population.

Letters and editorials in the Missoulian have outlined the beneficial services provided to people in crisis through federal Covid-related funding. The Mobile Support Team and other mental health intervention services have benefited housed as well as unhoused individuals. 67% of the calls received by the Mobile Support Team were from housed people. And the list goes on in terms of the positive outcomes these services have provided in our city and county. Skilled de-escalation in crisis situations has saved tax dollars and lessened visits to already overloaded ER rooms and to jail where the majority of people in crisis don't belong.

Missoula County is at a critical turning point. Federal dollars to provide crisis intervention services have run out. We can go forward and adequately fund the programs that have already proven themselves. Or we can lose the ground that we have gained by failing to pass the mill levy. We cannot afford half measures which could effectively block the path forward for people in crisis and for our community as a whole. Please vote “yes” in support of the Crisis Intervention Mill Levy.