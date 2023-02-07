While visiting three separate Missoula medical services recently I noticed something different, sadly different. Specifically, signs and phone messages were posted requesting patients to practice civil behavior. In essence each notice stated: “Please do not yell, use violent, abusive or disrespectful language or threats to staff or visitors while visiting this facility”.

Really? Have we slipped so far from civility that such messages are necessary? Staff members who I queried answered a resounding, “YES”. Apparently some people in 2023 believe it is OK to behave in a brutish manner.

Why has this happened, what’s changed? Is it a result of COVID? Health care workers have found themselves and their facilities under inordinate stress caused by the pandemic, all through no fault of their own. Nearly 7 million people lost their lives to COVID, probably a gross undercount. Our lives changed in ways few could imagine. We long for things to return to normal but normal is constantly changing. It always has, always will. Instead of swearing at healthcare workers, try patience and understanding.

Some say this change in behavior is due to new people moving to Montana, the professed “Last Best Place”, with Missoula the best of Montana. They complain about newcomers changing, ruining Montana and Missoula. Really? Why is the timing of our arrival in Montana an issue? This cannot be the “Last Best Place” if we make it a rude, unwelcoming place. Blame-games are cop-outs. We are all immigrants, some arriving 20,000 years ago, some yesterday.

Maybe recent behavioral changes are a result of intensifying political debate over the past 6+ years. TV, social media and internet-based political tyrades have inundated us increasingly and exponentially. Yet from Colonial days on to today, vigorous political debate, often extremely intense, has been part of America.

Differences of opinion and issue debates are healthy; sinking to base behavior because you can’t see the doctor when you want, is not.

Perhaps recent behavioral shifts stems in part from changes in values and a decline in a sense of community, and not because of COVID, or “newcomers'', or political differences. Instead, some people apparently have forgotten how to behave, how to be civil, or admit that they are a part of America’s social contract.

In professing personal rights, sovereignty, and independence, some people have either forgotten or ignored the fact that we live in community, we ARE community.

“No man is an island entirely to itself. Every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” In other words, we each are part of the Commons. We have a responsibility to one another and are expected to behave with civility. Most of us learned what is kindness and what is not, what is bullying, what is not in childhood. “Do to others what you would have them do to you” — treat strangers as you would your friends, and if we failed to follow those rules, we faced consequences. Bullies make no friends.

We may have slipped in our understanding of, or acceptance of belonging to a whole larger than ourselves, but if we are to flourish, nay, survive as a community, a state, a human, we must go back to the basics. It’s not hard; it just takes looking at ourselves in the mirror a few times a day, learning to hold our tongues, our pens, our keyboard clicks, using our critical thinking skills instead of our mouths or fists. We must practice the art of understanding, remembering our interdependence.

Finally, 3-year-olds sometimes strike out in temper tantrums. Adults should know better.