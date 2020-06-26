Sustaining all forest values

Montana can be proud of the legacy it has provided to the nation in its dedication to the conservation and management of public lands. Beginning in the early 20th century when the first cohort of forest rangers came to Missoula, the Forest Service has embraced a responsibility to protect and sustain the full range of resource values that benefit the American people. On occasion management priorities could be pulled astray, as in 1969 when an over-emphasis on clearcuts impelled University of Montana Forestry Dean Arnold Bolle to criticize the Forest Service’s actions, guiding the agency back to its multiple use purposes and fostering the passage of the National Forest Management Act. In 2002, former Chief Dale Bosworth, who now resides in Missoula, reminded the agency of the concept of stewardship, where the focus is not what we take from the land but what we leave on the land. I fear we may be forgetting these vital lessons.