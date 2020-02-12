Tackling the tough questions on money in health care

The U.S. healthcare system is the most expensive and the least efficient in the world. We spent over $3.6 trillion on our health care in 2018, about $11,000 per person. This is twice what other first world countries spend. A lot of the money we spend on health care doesn’t serve to maintain or improve our health, which is no better and often worse than these other countries. These are the facts and really are not debatable.

Reliable estimates of unnecessary (or wasteful) spending in the U.S. health care system show that this number is at least 25% of the total; over $800 billion per year. To put that number in perspective, potential savings in U.S. healthcare delivery are larger than the entire 2019 U.S. defense budget ($700 billion) and larger than the entire amount spent on Medicare ($750 billion in 2018). Conservative estimates show that we have already developed programs that could reduce medical spending by $200 billion per year with no detriment to, and usually improvements in, our collective health.

So, two questions. Where is this money? And why haven’t we gone after it?

