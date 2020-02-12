Tackling the tough questions on money in health care

The U.S. healthcare system is the most expensive and the least efficient in the world. We spent over $3.6 trillion on our health care in 2018, about $11,000 per person. This is twice what other first world countries spend. A lot of the money we spend on health care doesn’t serve to maintain or improve our health, which is no better and often worse than these other countries. These are the facts and really are not debatable.
Reliable estimates of unnecessary (or wasteful) spending in the U.S. health care system show that this number is at least 25% of the total; over $800 billion per year. To put that number in perspective, potential savings in U.S. healthcare delivery are larger than the entire 2019 U.S. defense budget ($700 billion) and larger than the entire amount spent on Medicare ($750 billion in 2018). Conservative estimates show that we have already developed programs that could reduce medical spending by $200 billion per year with no detriment to, and usually improvements in, our collective health.
So, two questions. Where is this money? And why haven’t we gone after it?
The first question is easier. We pay substantially more for hospital services, outpatient services and drugs than other countries. And our complex insurance and payment system results in far more spending on the administrative end of health care. Together, these two areas account for well over half of potential savings. The U.S. could also do better in the delivery and coordination of medical care, which would result in up to one third of potential savings. But it’s important to note that we are below average for visits to doctors and time spent in the hospital. We don’t have a lower percentage of primary care physicians in comparison to specialists. We do have more C-sections, knee replacements and expensive imaging studies. And we have a higher rate of poverty and obesity, which leads to more disease. Fraud and abuse are real but estimated at less than 10% of excess spending.
What the U.S. could and can do to lower healthcare spending is a topic that we’ll be hearing a lot about in this next election cycle. But a few basic thoughts may be helpful here. What some people call “waste,” others call “income.” Those profiting under our current system include powerful corporations whose right to free speech as persons has been certified by the U.S. Supreme Court. Their political influence in maintaining the status quo should not be underestimated — on both sides of the aisle.
And our own inertia and fear of change. Witness the divisiveness of the Affordable Care Act, mostly an attempt to improve insurance coverage which hardly begins to limit waste (or profit). Repeal the ACA and then what? The good old days of 2000 when we spent “only” $1.4 trillion have long since disappeared, and there’s no going back. Or, are we telling ourselves that we shouldn’t or can’t rock the big boat of healthcare spending, because it’s too complex and we’re sort of doing OK with the current system?
Tom Roberts is a retired medical doctor and will moderate Thursday's Follow the Money in Health Care panel.